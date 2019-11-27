Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel
Brunskill Road
Lake Albert
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin WEBB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Stanley WEBB


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Kevin Stanley WEBB Notice
WEBB Kevin Stanley Passed away peacefully at Calvary Riverina Hospital, Wagga Wagga on Sunday, 24th November 2019. Beloved husband of Ann (dec'd). Loved father of Garry, Peter (dec'd), Jan, Toni (dec'd), Karin and Miranda. Loving Pop of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Aged 81 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



A Service to Celebrate Kevin Webb's life will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert, on Monday 2nd December 2019 commencing at 1:00pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -