WEBB Kevin Stanley Passed away peacefully at Calvary Riverina Hospital, Wagga Wagga on Sunday, 24th November 2019. Beloved husband of Ann (dec'd). Loved father of Garry, Peter (dec'd), Jan, Toni (dec'd), Karin and Miranda. Loving Pop of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Aged 81 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A Service to Celebrate Kevin Webb's life will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert, on Monday 2nd December 2019 commencing at 1:00pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019