|
|
O'BRIEN (nee Marsh) Laura Alison Jayne 6.12.1976 - 5.3.2020
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, 5th March 2020. Beloved fiance of Richard Slobin. Much loved daughter of Mich and Joe Marsh. Loving sister of Hayden Marsh. Beloved mother of Jemma, Ally and Brandon. Aged 43 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
'Forever in our hearts'
A Service to Celebrate Laura's life will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 13th March 2020, commencing at 12:30pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donation on behalf of CanAssist will be accepted at the Chapel.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2020