|
|
FROMHOLTZ Laurence James At Calvary Palliative Care Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 31st July 2019, of Maple Road Wagga Wagga. Beloved husband of Pat. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Lorrie & Peter Grentell, Terry (dec) & Basil Smee, Gillian McDonald & Tony Andersen, Michele Fromholtz & Tony Dunn and Kieran & Lyn. Loving granddad of twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Terry, John, Bernard (all dec), Marie and Kathleen and uncle of his nieces and nephews. Aged 90 years.
Prayers for the eternal repose of the soul will be held in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lake Albert Road, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday 6th August 2019, commencing at 1:00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted on behalf of Rotary Foundation Polio Plus at the church.
Private cremation.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 3, 2019