Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:45 PM
St. Michael's Cathedral
Church Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurence DORAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurence John DORAN

Add a Memory
Laurence John DORAN Notice
Doran Laurence John Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital Palliative Care Unit, Wagga Wagga on Thursday 26th of December 2019. Beloved husband of Anne. Loving father and father-in-law of Katherine and Cade, and Keiran. Cherished Pop to his three gradchildren. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. A service of Prayers in Loving Memory of Laurie will be held at St. Michael's Cathedral, Church Street, on Thursday January 2nd 2020 commencing at 1:45pm. Following the service Laurie will be privatley cremated. In lieu of flowers donations towards Palliative Care will be accepted at the Cathedral. ~Rest in peace~



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laurence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -