|
|
Doran Laurence John Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital Palliative Care Unit, Wagga Wagga on Thursday 26th of December 2019. Beloved husband of Anne. Loving father and father-in-law of Katherine and Cade, and Keiran. Cherished Pop to his three gradchildren. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. A service of Prayers in Loving Memory of Laurie will be held at St. Michael's Cathedral, Church Street, on Thursday January 2nd 2020 commencing at 1:45pm. Following the service Laurie will be privatley cremated. In lieu of flowers donations towards Palliative Care will be accepted at the Cathedral. ~Rest in peace~
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 31, 2019