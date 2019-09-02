Home

Lawrence Herbert (Laurie) MCMASTER


1950 - 2019
Lawrence Herbert (Laurie) MCMASTER Notice
MCMASTER Lawrence Herbert (Laurie) At Calvary Palliative Care on Friday 30th August 2019 of Heath Street, Wagga Wagga. Cherished husband of Shirley. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Sarah & John, Amy & John and Ellen & Brad. Loving best Pop of April, Rose, Grace, Molly, Annie, Thomas and Patrick, Emily, Jack and Flora, James, Ben and Joe. Loved Brother and Best friend Of Joe, Dear brother of Jen, Eve, Val and their families. Aged 69 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held graveside at The Lawn Cemetery Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Thursday, 5th September 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 2, 2019
