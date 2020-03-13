Home

Temora & District Funeral Service
306 Hoskins Street
Temora, New South Wales 2666
02 6977 1332
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church
Ardlethan
View Map
Lawrence Paul Arthur STOUT

Lawrence Paul Arthur STOUT Notice
Stout, Lawrence Paul Arthur Passed away on 7th March, 2020. Late of Marian Nursing Home Parramatta and formerly of Ardlethan. Loved brother and brother in law of John & Trisha, Graeme (deceased) & Colleen, Trisha Stout, Bernie (Nugget) (deceased) & Dianne (deceased), Margaret & Les (deceased) McDonald. Loved uncle and great uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Aged 64 years. In God's Care Relatives and friends of the late Lawrence Stout are respectfully informed that a service of thanksgiving celebrating his life will be held in Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, Ardlethan commencing at 2.00pm on Thursday March 19, 2020 followed by private cremation. TEMORA & DISTRICT FUNERAL SERVICE F.D.A. of N.S.W. 306 Hoskins Street, Temora. 02 6977 1332
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 13, 2020
