|
|
BURGESS Leesa Daphne At Ballina Hospital on Wednesday 9th October 2019. Formerly of Wagga Wagga. Dearly loved mother of Joel. Beloved daughter of Fay and Allan 'Mazza' (dec). Loving sister and sister in-law of Roslyn & Pat, Joseph (dec), Bill & Claire, Darryl & Jill, Jenny & Lionel, Lyle & Pud (dec), Sharyn and Heidi & Paul. Much loved aunt and great-aunt of her nieces and nephews. Aged 52 years.
'Leesa will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.'
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in St John's Anglican Church, Church St. Wagga Wagga, on Friday 25th October 2019 commencing at 2:00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Private cremation.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 19, 2019