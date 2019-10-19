Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Woods Funeral Care
2 Station Place
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales NSW 2650
02 69218 218
Resources
More Obituaries for Leesa BURGESS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leesa Daphne BURGESS


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Leesa Daphne BURGESS Notice
BURGESS Leesa Daphne At Ballina Hospital on Wednesday 9th October 2019. Formerly of Wagga Wagga. Dearly loved mother of Joel. Beloved daughter of Fay and Allan 'Mazza' (dec). Loving sister and sister in-law of Roslyn & Pat, Joseph (dec), Bill & Claire, Darryl & Jill, Jenny & Lionel, Lyle & Pud (dec), Sharyn and Heidi & Paul. Much loved aunt and great-aunt of her nieces and nephews. Aged 52 years.



'Leesa will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.'



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in St John's Anglican Church, Church St. Wagga Wagga, on Friday 25th October 2019 commencing at 2:00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

Private cremation.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leesa's passing.
 Back to today's Notices