Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
Leo Bruce MCLEOD


1937 - 2020
Leo Bruce MCLEOD Notice
MCLEOD Leo Bruce 7.4.1937 - 24.1.2020

Passed away peacefully at Fred Louden Lodge, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 24th January 2020. Dearly loved partner of Helen. Loved father and father-in-law of John, Leonie & Don Trevanion, Kerri & Kevin Hare, Marree & Gerard Murphy, Deanne & Jon McLeod-Steinmetz. Treasured Poppy Leo of Kye, Jade, Tara, Bianca, Teigen, Morgan, Jaren, Dylan, Taletha, Craig, Luke, Rhiannon, Erin, Samantha, Jordan, Jacinta, Jonathon, Ryan and Jacob. Loved Great-Grandfather of Shae, Bailey, Ebony, Taran, Nathaniel, Lakota, Saxon, Nevaeh, Havannah, Lennox, Alexis, Madeline, Chase, Tayleah, Shanae, Ethan, Bailey, Eli, Harper, Noah, Payton, Rhylan, Indi, Nicholas, Michael, Lily, Makayla, Talia and Charlie. Brother of Pauline, Violet, Audrey, Victor, Valerie, Ronald and Marie. Friend of Tanya & Karen. Aged 82 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



'Gone Fishing'



A Service to Celebrate Leo McLeod's life will be held at Alan Harris McDonald, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Monday, 3rd February 2020 commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of the Fred Louden Lodge will be accepted at the Chapel.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 25, 2020
