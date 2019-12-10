Home

Leonard Francis MCCARTHY


1936 - 2019
Leonard Francis MCCARTHY Notice
MCCARTHY Leonard Francis At Loreto Home of Compassion Wagga Wagga on Sunday 8th December, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jacqualine McCarthy. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Pauline & Michael (dec) Harvey, Dennis (dec), Barry McCarthy and Colleen & Noel Christie. Close friend of Deidre & Terry Forbes. Fond uncle of his nieces and nephews. Aged 83 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Rd, Lake Albert on Thursday 12th December 2019 commencing at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 10, 2019
