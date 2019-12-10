|
|
MCCARTHY Leonard Francis At Loreto Home of Compassion Wagga Wagga on Sunday 8th December, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jacqualine McCarthy. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Pauline & Michael (dec) Harvey, Dennis (dec), Barry McCarthy and Colleen & Noel Christie. Close friend of Deidre & Terry Forbes. Fond uncle of his nieces and nephews. Aged 83 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Rd, Lake Albert on Thursday 12th December 2019 commencing at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 10, 2019