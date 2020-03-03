|
|
GAFFEY Leonard (Arab)
At home with family by his side on Saturday 29th February, 2020. of Dalman Parkway, Glenfield Park. Beloved husband of Nicki. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Troy & Lisa, Nigel & Leanne, John, Rebecca & Nigel, Kristan and Neil. Loving grandfather and great grandfather. Survived by Cheryl & Gordon Hutchins. Fond uncle of his nieces and nephews. Aged 73 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving be held in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Rd, Lake Albert on Friday 6th March 2020, commencing at 2:30pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted on behalf of Can Assist.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 3, 2020