Leonard (Arab) GAFFEY


1946 - 2020
Leonard (Arab) GAFFEY Notice
GAFFEY Leonard (Arab)

At home with family by his side on Saturday 29th February, 2020. of Dalman Parkway, Glenfield Park. Beloved husband of Nicki. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Troy & Lisa, Nigel & Leanne, John, Rebecca & Nigel, Kristan and Neil. Loving grandfather and great grandfather. Survived by Cheryl & Gordon Hutchins. Fond uncle of his nieces and nephews. Aged 73 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving be held in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Rd, Lake Albert on Friday 6th March 2020, commencing at 2:30pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted on behalf of Can Assist.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 3, 2020
