More Obituaries for Lerylene LOVEKIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lerylene Lavenia LOVEKIN


1931 - 2019
Lerylene Lavenia LOVEKIN Notice
LOVEKIN (nee Tobin) Lerylene Lavenia Passed away peacefully at Calvary Palliative Care Unit on Thursday 10th October 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom Lovekin. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Darrell and Dianne, Luella and David. Loved Nanna of Dylan, Grant, Wade and Holly, and great-grandmother of Patrick, Hayden, Logan, Mahalia, Cooper, Flynn and Darcy; Jed and Lucy. Aged 88 years.



Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul will be offered on Monday 21st October 2019 in St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Tarcutta commencing at 11am. Following Prayers after Mass the cortege will proceed to the Tarcutta Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 12, 2019
