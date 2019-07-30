Home

Lesley Ellen SAM


1927 - 2019
Lesley Ellen SAM Notice
SAM Lesley Ellen Passed away at Loreto Home of Compassion, Wagga Wagga on Saturday 27th July 2019. Beloved wife of Ray (dec'd). Dearly loved mother of Phillip, Ian, Roslyn and Chris. Cherished grandmother to her 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Aged 92 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Rd, Lake Albert on Thursday 1st August, 2019 commencing at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 30, 2019
