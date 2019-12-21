Home

John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St Michael's Cathedral
Johnston Street
Wagga Wagga
Leslie James (Les) O'SHEA


1930 - 2019
Leslie James (Les) O'SHEA Notice
O'SHEA Leslie James (Les) Passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Monday 16th December 2019. Adoring husband of the late Annunziata (Tina) O'Shea. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Ursula and Rex O'Brien, and Stephen and Maureen O'Shea (both dec'd), Gina and James Hamilton, Mark Giunco, Elio and Anne Giunco, Vanda and Francesco Dinunzio (Italy), Bruno Giunco (Italy), and Helen and Frank Lesniak. Loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews.



Forever in our hearts.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday 30th August 2019 in St Michael's Cathedral, Johnston Street, Wagga Wagga commencing at 10.30am. Following Prayers after Mass the cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 21, 2019
