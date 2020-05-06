|
ROCKLIFF Leslie John Charles Passed away peacefully at Loreto Home of Compassion on Sunday, 3rd May 2020 at the age of 103 years. Beloved husband of Nancy (dec'd) Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Graeme & Jane, Robyn & Robert Parkes, Denis, Peter (dec'd) and John & Julie (dec'd) Rockliff. Loving Pop, Pa and Pa-Pa of his 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Survived by his sister Gladys. He will be sadly missed all his family and friends.
Leslie's family would like to pass on a special thank you, to all the wonderful staff at Loreto Home of Compassion for the support, care and dedication they showed to Leslie.
A Private Service to celebrate Leslie Rockliff's life will be held on Friday, 8th May 2020 commencing at 2:00pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to watch the service via livestream at:
www.alanharrismcdonald.com.au
If you would like to be recorded in the family memorial book, simply call our team at Alan Harris McDonald on (02) 6921 4913.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 6, 2020