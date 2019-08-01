|
|
PARFREY Leslie Laura (nee Ross)
At the Lockhart MPS on Monday 29th July 2019, aged 97 years, late of Chapman St. Urana. Beloved wife of the late Bill Parfrey. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kerryn & Peter Weir, Elaine & Peter Williams and Marie & Les. Loving grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of eleven. Loved sister of Alison (dec), Doug and Keitha. Fond aunt of her nieces and nephews.
'Leslie will be sadly missed by her family
and many friends.'
Prayers for the eternal repose of the soul will be held in St Fiacre's Catholic Church, End St. Urana, on Monday 5th August 2019, commencing at 2:00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Private cremation.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 1, 2019