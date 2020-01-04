Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Resources
More Obituaries for Lionel CALLAGHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lionel Patrick CALLAGHAN

Lionel Patrick CALLAGHAN Notice
CALLAGHAN Lionel Patrick Passed away peacefully at the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on December 27th 2019. Aged 87 years. Beloved husband of Rita (Dec'd). Loved father and father-in-law of Cate & Graham, Ann & David (Dec'd) Wayne, Stephen & Justine (Dec'd) and Brad & Lisa. Cherished grandfather of Sam, Tori, Isabel, Genevieve, Claudia, Audrey, Emily and Meg. Fond brother of Bill, Dulcie, Mony, Tom, Norman, Jim, Eve and Peter, all deceased.



A Service of Prayers in Loving Memory of Lionel will be held on Friday, January 10th 2020, at Our Lady Of Fatima Church, Bourke Street Wagga Wagga commencing at 2pm. Following the service the cortege will procced to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Wagga Wagga. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo


logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lionel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -