|
|
|
CALLAGHAN Lionel Patrick Passed away peacefully at the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on December 27th 2019. Aged 87 years. Beloved husband of Rita (Dec'd). Loved father and father-in-law of Cate & Graham, Ann & David (Dec'd) Wayne, Stephen & Justine (Dec'd) and Brad & Lisa. Cherished grandfather of Sam, Tori, Isabel, Genevieve, Claudia, Audrey, Emily and Meg. Fond brother of Bill, Dulcie, Mony, Tom, Norman, Jim, Eve and Peter, all deceased.
A Service of Prayers in Loving Memory of Lionel will be held on Friday, January 10th 2020, at Our Lady Of Fatima Church, Bourke Street Wagga Wagga commencing at 2pm. Following the service the cortege will procced to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Wagga Wagga. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 4, 2020