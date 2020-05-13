Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Celebration of Life
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd ATKINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd William ATKINSON


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Lloyd William ATKINSON Notice
ATKINSON Lloyd William Passed away at home on Thursday, 7th May 2020. Loved father and father-in-law of Jaclyn (dec'd), Shane & Crystal and Mark. Loving Pop of Chloe, Taya, Skye, Beau and Toby. Cherished brother of Maureen, Rose (dec'd), John (dec'd), Denis, Brian, Lois (dec'd) and Glenis. Aged 68 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



A Private Service to celebrate Lloyd Atkinson's life will be held on Friday, 15th May 2020 commencing at 2:00pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to watch the service via livestream at:



www.alanharrismcdonald.com.au



If you would like to be recorded in the family memorial book, simply call our team at Alan Harris McDonald on (02) 69 337 802.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -