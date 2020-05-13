|
ATKINSON Lloyd William Passed away at home on Thursday, 7th May 2020. Loved father and father-in-law of Jaclyn (dec'd), Shane & Crystal and Mark. Loving Pop of Chloe, Taya, Skye, Beau and Toby. Cherished brother of Maureen, Rose (dec'd), John (dec'd), Denis, Brian, Lois (dec'd) and Glenis. Aged 68 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A Private Service to celebrate Lloyd Atkinson's life will be held on Friday, 15th May 2020 commencing at 2:00pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to watch the service via livestream at:
www.alanharrismcdonald.com.au
If you would like to be recorded in the family memorial book, simply call our team at Alan Harris McDonald on (02) 69 337 802.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 13, 2020