Les Watkins & Son Pty Ltd
57 Kurrajong Avenue
Leeton, New South Wales 2705
02 6953 3499
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Leeton Lawn Cemetery
Lola Ellen SCHIRMER

Lola Ellen SCHIRMER Notice
SCHIRMER, Lola Ellen Passed away peacefully at Calvary Health Care on Monday 17th February 2020. Late of Beckwith Street, Wagga Wagga. Loved daughter of Bert & Elsie (both dec'd). Dear sister of Evan (dec'd), Geoff (dec'd), Delma Clarke, Allan, Jenny Lashbrook, Les, and their respective families. Much loved aunt of her nieces & nephews. Aged 82 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed Lola's funeral service will be held graveside at the Leeton Lawn Cemetery on Friday 21st February 2020 commencing at 2pm.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 19, 2020
