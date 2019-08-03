Home

Lola Mae TILDEN


1927 - 2019
Lola Mae TILDEN Notice
TILDEN Lola Mae Passed peacefully at Calvary Palliative Care Unit, Wagga Wagga on Saturday 27th July 2019. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael & Roslyn and Denis & Lyn (dec'd). Dear 'Nan' of Terry-Ann, Paul, Martin and Matthew. Cherished 'Gran' of 8 great-grandchildren and an adored great-great granddaughter. Beloved sister to Allan, Harold, Gladys, Joyce and Reg (all dec'd). Sister-in-law of Jean and a special Aunty Lola to all her nieces and nephews.



The family would like to give heartfelt thanks to the staff at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital, Mary Potter Palliative Care and Lola bids farewell to her friends at Turvey Tops Shopping Centre.



Aged 91 years.



As per Lola's wishes a private funeral service was held on Friday the 2nd of August 2019.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 3, 2019
