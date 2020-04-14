|
TILLEY-WITHERS Loran Louise Passed away peacefully in the arms of her beloved husband Tim at Calvary Riverina Hospital on Thursday, 8th April 2020. Much loved daughter of Sandra & Chris Tilley. Loving daughter-in-law of Liz and Adrian Withers. Dearly loved mother of Brooke, Peter, Luke and Nicholas. Proud grandmother (loly) of Ivy-Lee. Cherished sister of Bill, David and Rebekah. She will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends. Aged 50 years young.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 14, 2020