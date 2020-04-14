Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Resources
More Obituaries for Loran TILLEY-WITHERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loran Louise TILLEY-WITHERS


1969 - 2020
Add a Memory
Loran Louise TILLEY-WITHERS Notice
TILLEY-WITHERS Loran Louise Passed away peacefully in the arms of her beloved husband Tim at Calvary Riverina Hospital on Thursday, 8th April 2020. Much loved daughter of Sandra & Chris Tilley. Loving daughter-in-law of Liz and Adrian Withers. Dearly loved mother of Brooke, Peter, Luke and Nicholas. Proud grandmother (loly) of Ivy-Lee. Cherished sister of Bill, David and Rebekah. She will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends. Aged 50 years young.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loran's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -