GORDON Lorna Elizabeth Passed away on Friday 16th August 2019. Dearly beloved wife of Donnie (dec'd). Devoted mother of Jenny. A much loved and loving Nanna of her grandchildren Megan and Carl, and James and her great-grandchildren Ruby (in heaven), Jack, Tom and Lily. Aged 86 years.
Forever in our hearts.
A Service to Celebrate Lorna's life will be held in the Karinya Room of Bance Funeral Services, 12 Ashmont Avenue, Wagga Wagga on Thursday 22nd August 2019 commencing at 2pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019