Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorna GORDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorna Elizabeth GORDON


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Lorna Elizabeth GORDON Notice
GORDON Lorna Elizabeth Passed away on Friday 16th August 2019. Dearly beloved wife of Donnie (dec'd). Devoted mother of Jenny. A much loved and loving Nanna of her grandchildren Megan and Carl, and James and her great-grandchildren Ruby (in heaven), Jack, Tom and Lily. Aged 86 years.



Forever in our hearts.



A Service to Celebrate Lorna's life will be held in the Karinya Room of Bance Funeral Services, 12 Ashmont Avenue, Wagga Wagga on Thursday 22nd August 2019 commencing at 2pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.