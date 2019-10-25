Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorna MENZIES-WALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorna Mavis MENZIES-WALL


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Lorna Mavis MENZIES-WALL Notice
MENZIES-WALL Lorna Mavis Formerly of Coolamon and Wagga, died peacefully on Wednesday 23rd October 2019. Wife of Laurie Wall (dec'd) and Don Rae (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of David and Heather, Peter and Dorothy, Christine and Geof, John and Tina. Loved Grandmother of her eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



A Memorial Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Wesley Uniting Church, Wagga Wagga on Monday 28th October 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.