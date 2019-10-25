|
|
MENZIES-WALL Lorna Mavis Formerly of Coolamon and Wagga, died peacefully on Wednesday 23rd October 2019. Wife of Laurie Wall (dec'd) and Don Rae (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of David and Heather, Peter and Dorothy, Christine and Geof, John and Tina. Loved Grandmother of her eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Wesley Uniting Church, Wagga Wagga on Monday 28th October 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019