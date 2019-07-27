|
|
MCGREGOR Lorna At Calvary Palliative Care, on Monday 22nd July 2019. Late of Raye St, Tolland. Loving wife of Robert (dec'd). Dearly loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Lynette and Barry Errington. Loving grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother to her family. Treasured sister-in-law of Heather and Peter Vidler. Aged 93 years.
'Rest her gentle soul'
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in The Elouera Room, Daniel Woods Funeral Care, 2 Station Place Wagga Wagga, on Monday 29th July 2019 commencing at 10:00am. Following the service, the cortege will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 27, 2019