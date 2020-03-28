|
|
LAUGHLIN (nee Crocker) Lorraine Betty Passed away peacefully with her loving daughter by her side, at Allawah Lodge, Coolamon on Wednesday, 25th March 2020. Loving partner of Ted Stevens. Dearly loved mother of Veronica Norman and Simone Smith (dec'd). loved stepmother of Dean and Mitch. Cherished grandmother of Blake, Milly and Amber. Aged 78 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A private service has been held.
If you would like to be recorded in the family memorial book, simply call our team at Alan Harris McDonald on
(02) 6921 4913
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2020