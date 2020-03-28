Home

John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Lorraine GEORGE


1946 - 2020
Lorraine GEORGE Notice
GEORGE (nee Willison) Lorraine Passed away peacefully on at Caloola Nursing Home on Monday 23rd March 2020, aged 73 years. Much loved mother of Melissa, and grandmother of Michael and Melanie. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Jannice and Greg Johnson. Loved aunt of Shara and Jason, and Alicia; and great-aunt to Ryley and Makailee. Daughter of the late Mick and Mona Willison.



Lorraine's family would like to sincerely thank

the special carers at Caloola Nursing Home.



In keeping with current

Government Regulation,

Lorraine's service will be private.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2020
