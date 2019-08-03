|
HARRIS Lorraine June Passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital, on Tuesday, 30th July 2019. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Emma and Craig. Cherished Grandma of Lucas. Lorriane will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Aged 73 years.
A Graveside Service for the Life of Lorraine Harris will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, on Monday 5th August 2019, commencing at 2.30pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of Wagga Wagga Breast Cancer Group will be accepted at the service.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 3, 2019