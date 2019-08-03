Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine HARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine June HARRIS


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Lorraine June HARRIS Notice
HARRIS Lorraine June Passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital, on Tuesday, 30th July 2019. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Emma and Craig. Cherished Grandma of Lucas. Lorriane will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Aged 73 years.



A Graveside Service for the Life of Lorraine Harris will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, on Monday 5th August 2019, commencing at 2.30pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of Wagga Wagga Breast Cancer Group will be accepted at the service.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.