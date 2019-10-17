|
|
THURSTON (nee Crowley) Lorraine Margaret Passed away at home in Wagga Wagga on Monday, 14th October 2019. Formerly of Tallimba and Weethalle. Beloved wife of Arthur (dec'd). Much loved mother of Robyn, Greg, Colin, Peter, Daryl and Janette. Loving mother-in-law of Kay, Michelle, Ann and David. Adored Nan of Ellie & Tristan, Thomas, Alexandria, Ashlee, Teneille, William and Dylan. Loved daughter of Jack (dec'd) & Gladys Crowley (dec'd). Cherished sister & sister-in-law of Ronald (dec'd) & Elaine Crowley. Loved Aunty of her many nieces and nephews. Aged 83 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Lorraine Thurston will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday, 22nd October 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019