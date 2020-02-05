|
BARNETT (Nee Smith) Lorraine Pamela Of Wagga Wagga on Monday 3rd February 2020. Beloved partner of Barry. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Brett and Natalie, Kylie and Andrew. Loving sister of Bert, Bev, Ron (Dec'd), Colin, Rex, Barry, Kerry (Dec'd), Ray and Arthur (Dec'd). Adored Nan of Oscar and Riley.
Aged 67 years
At Rest
The relatives and friends of the late Lorraine Pamela Barnett are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place tomorrow Thursday 6th February 2020. The cortege will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery after a Service in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 5, 2020