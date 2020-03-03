|
TYLER Loyis Ann Passed away at Lake Cargelligo MPS on Tuesday 25th February 2020. Late of Kalaru and Wagga Wagga. Beloved wife of John (dec'd). Loved mother of Darren (dec'd), Mathew, Alan and Luke and their families. Cherished grandmother of her 10 grandchildren. Aged 62 years.
'At peace'
Prayers for the eternal repose of the soul will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Rd, Lake Albert on Friday 6th March 2020 commencing at 1:00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 3, 2020