PORTER Lyn 'Louey'
Passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Wednesday, 21st August 2019. Beloved wife of Vern (dec'd). Dearly loved mother of Ben. Adored Nanny Lou of Arliya. Loved daughter of Ray & Mary Breust (both dec'd). Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Barb & Bob Caton, Elaine & Col Colley and Carmel & Craig Yarwood. Loving aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Aged 69 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Service of Prayers and Celebration for the life of Lyn Porter will be held in Our Lady of Fatima, Catholic Church, Bourke Street, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday, 27th August 2019, commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of Riverina Cancer Council will be accepted at the Church.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 24, 2019