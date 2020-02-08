|
BROWN (nee Cheney) Lynette Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Bill. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Luke & Julie, Kellie Mariee (dec'd), Leah & Lewis, Terese & Rhian and Troy & Melanie. Cherished nan to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Aged 72 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
'Reunited with her daughter
and granddaughter'
A Service of Prayers and Celebration for the life of Lynette Brown will be held in St Michael's Cathedral, Church Street, Wagga Wagga on Thursday, 13th February 2020 commencing at 2:00pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 8, 2020