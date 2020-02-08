Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
St Michael's Cathedral
Church Street
Wagga Wagga
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynette BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynette BROWN


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Lynette BROWN Notice
BROWN (nee Cheney) Lynette Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Bill. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Luke & Julie, Kellie Mariee (dec'd), Leah & Lewis, Terese & Rhian and Troy & Melanie. Cherished nan to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Aged 72 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



'Reunited with her daughter

and granddaughter'



A Service of Prayers and Celebration for the life of Lynette Brown will be held in St Michael's Cathedral, Church Street, Wagga Wagga on Thursday, 13th February 2020 commencing at 2:00pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -