JARRETT Lynette Lesley Passed away peacefully at Albury Base Hospital on Sunday, 4th August 2019. Cherished daughter of Norman and Betty (both dec). Much loved sister of Jenny, Beverley, Virginia, and Billy. Sister-in-law of Peter, Neville (dec), Warren, and families. Aged 60 years.
I'm going to School and I'm Happy!
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held on Thursday 15th August 2019 at 11am at St Alban's Anglican Church, Lake Albert Rd, Kooringal. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A private interment will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Breast Cancer Research would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 10, 2019