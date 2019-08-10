Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynette JARRETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynette Lesley JARRETT


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Lynette Lesley JARRETT Notice
JARRETT Lynette Lesley Passed away peacefully at Albury Base Hospital on Sunday, 4th August 2019. Cherished daughter of Norman and Betty (both dec). Much loved sister of Jenny, Beverley, Virginia, and Billy. Sister-in-law of Peter, Neville (dec), Warren, and families. Aged 60 years.



I'm going to School and I'm Happy!



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held on Thursday 15th August 2019 at 11am at St Alban's Anglican Church, Lake Albert Rd, Kooringal. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A private interment will follow.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Breast Cancer Research would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.