HAVEY Sister M. Marina (Moreen Betty)
12 July 2019
In her 96th Year
St Francis Wing
Calvary Haydon Retirement Village, Bruce ACT.
Much loved Sister of the
Little Company of Mary for 70 years.
Daughter of Charles and Gladys
(both deceased).
Loved sister of Nell (deceased),
Frank, sister-in-law of Jenny
and loved by her devoted family.
May she rest in peace.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at
St. Mary's Chapel, Calvary Haydon
Retirement Village, 2 Jaeger Cct, Bruce, ACT
at 10am on Thursday, 18 July 2019.
The funeral will leave the Chapel at the
conclusion of Mass and proceed to
Gungahlin Cemetery, Sandford St,
Mitchell, ACT.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 16, 2019