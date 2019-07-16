Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for M. HAVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister M. Marina HAVEY

Add a Memory
Sister M. Marina HAVEY Notice
HAVEY Sister M. Marina (Moreen Betty)

12 July 2019

In her 96th Year

St Francis Wing

Calvary Haydon Retirement Village, Bruce ACT.

Much loved Sister of the

Little Company of Mary for 70 years.

Daughter of Charles and Gladys

(both deceased).

Loved sister of Nell (deceased),

Frank, sister-in-law of Jenny

and loved by her devoted family.



May she rest in peace.



The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at

St. Mary's Chapel, Calvary Haydon

Retirement Village, 2 Jaeger Cct, Bruce, ACT

at 10am on Thursday, 18 July 2019.

The funeral will leave the Chapel at the

conclusion of Mass and proceed to

Gungahlin Cemetery, Sandford St,

Mitchell, ACT.



logo


logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.