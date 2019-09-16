|
|
HAMILTON (née Beck) Mabel Hyacinth 'May'
25.1.1922~13.9.2019
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Coolamon/Ganmain Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Alexander (Snow) Hamilton. Loving mother and mother in-law of Les and Trish, Reg and Anne, Cliff and Gail, and Bronwyn and David Neil. Adored Grandma May of Nicole; Kellie, Merryn and Fabio, Paula and Mick; Adrian and Sam, Allison and Jason, Rebecca and Kenny; Jennie and Ash, Aaron and Kirsten, Kathleen and Brad, Ashleigh and Brodie. Great Grandma May of Eli, Jai, Julia, Olivia, Tom, Piper, Charlie, Lily, Zara, Freddie, India, Neve and Ella. Loving sister of Gladys Wiltshire (dec'd), Hazel Price and John Beck (dec'd).
'Forever in Our Hearts. Dearly Missed.'
A special thank you to the doctors and staff at the Coolamon/Ganmain Hospital for their wonderful care and support.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday 24th September 2019 commencing at 11:00am. The cortÃ¨ge will then proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 16, 2019