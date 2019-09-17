|
|
WILSON (WAH) Madeline Blanche 27.5.1926 - 16.9.2019
Passed away on Monday 16th September 2019. Dearly loved wife of Tommy Wah (dec'd) and John Wilson (dec'd). Much loved mother of Christine, Suzette, Noreen and Jo. Loving Nan of her ten grandchildren and their families.
Prayers for the Repose of the Soul will be held on Thursday 19th September 2019 in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel commencing at 2.30pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 17, 2019