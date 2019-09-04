|
|
HULM (Turton) Madge Of Junee. Beloved wife of Ronald ( dec). Loving mother and mother in law of Kay (dec) and Harry, William and Helen (dec). and Lynette and Leslie(dec). Adored Nan of all her Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren. Loved sister to her brothers and sisters. Much Loved Auntie to her nieces and nephews.
Aged 93
Resting peacefully
The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Madge Hulm are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Friday 6th September 2019. A Service of Celebration will be held at the Junee Lawn Cemetery commencing at 11.00am.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 4, 2019