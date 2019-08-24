|
CASTLE Malcolm Frederick Passed away peacefully at Carramar Nursing Home, Leeton on Wednesday, 21st August 2019. Formerly of Barellan and Uranquinty. Loved husband of Patty. Much loved father & father in-law of Martin & Lorraine, Donna & Daryl, Jayson & Deborah, Simon & Amanda, Jodie & Philip and Samantha & Shaun. Loved son of the late Samuel & Ella. Loved brother & brother in-law of Ronald & Gwen, Robert (dec'd), Valerie (dec'd) & John Nolan, Marlene (dec'd) & Geoffrey Walker (dec'd), Beverley & Ray Littleton and Lynette & Dominic Grovenor. Adored Pop of his 22 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. Aged 75 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 24, 2019