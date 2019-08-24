Home

Malcolm Frederick CASTLE


1944 - 2019
Malcolm Frederick CASTLE Notice
CASTLE Malcolm Frederick Passed away peacefully at Carramar Nursing Home, Leeton on Wednesday, 21st August 2019. Formerly of Barellan and Uranquinty. Loved husband of Patty. Much loved father & father in-law of Martin & Lorraine, Donna & Daryl, Jayson & Deborah, Simon & Amanda, Jodie & Philip and Samantha & Shaun. Loved son of the late Samuel & Ella. Loved brother & brother in-law of Ronald & Gwen, Robert (dec'd), Valerie (dec'd) & John Nolan, Marlene (dec'd) & Geoffrey Walker (dec'd), Beverley & Ray Littleton and Lynette & Dominic Grovenor. Adored Pop of his 22 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. Aged 75 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 24, 2019
