HARPER (Rodd) Marcia At Calvary Palliative Care Unit on Wednesday 9th October 2019. Beloved wife of Colin (dec'd). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Jennifer & Tony Flinn, Peter (dec'd), Daryl & Liz, Rex & Karen and their families. Loving grandmother of her 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Beloved sister and sister-in-law to Lance & Joan Rodd and Janet Giltinan (dec'd). Aged 82 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Marcia will be held in The Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Rd, Lake Albert on Friday 18th October 2019, commencing at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 12, 2019