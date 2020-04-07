|
BROWN Margaret Anne Passed away peacefully at Mary Potter Palliative Care Hospice on Monday 6th April 2020. Beloved wife of Colin (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Rebecca, Linda and Michael, Jason and Karen. Adored Grandmother of Harrison, Cooper, Ashton and Oliver. Loved daughter of Irene and Les Corey (both dec'd). Fond sister and sister-in-law of David and Brian (both dec'd). Aged 76 years.
'Forever in our hearts.'
A private interment will take place.
To have your condolences recorded in the family Memorial Book, please call us on 6925 4444 or email [email protected]
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 7, 2020