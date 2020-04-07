Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Anne BROWN


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Margaret Anne BROWN Notice
BROWN Margaret Anne Passed away peacefully at Mary Potter Palliative Care Hospice on Monday 6th April 2020. Beloved wife of Colin (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Rebecca, Linda and Michael, Jason and Karen. Adored Grandmother of Harrison, Cooper, Ashton and Oliver. Loved daughter of Irene and Les Corey (both dec'd). Fond sister and sister-in-law of David and Brian (both dec'd). Aged 76 years.



'Forever in our hearts.'



A private interment will take place.



To have your condolences recorded in the family Memorial Book, please call us on 6925 4444 or email [email protected]



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -