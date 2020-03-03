|
JONES Margaret Beris Passed away peacefully at St Vincent's Private Hospital Sydney on Friday, 28th February 2020 of Ganmain. Dearly loved sister of Ray (dec'd), Gordon (dec'd), Ken (dec'd) and Allan. Loving sister-in-law of Alice (dec'd) and Fay. Much loved aunty, great-aunty and great-great aunty of her many nieces and nephews. Aged 87 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for Beris Jones's life will be held in St. Peter's Anglican Church, Langham Street, Ganmain. Following the service commencing at 10:30am the funeral cortege will proceed to the Ganmain Cemetery, Grave Street. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Mar. 3 to Mar. 7, 2020