Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Beris JONES


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Margaret Beris JONES Notice
JONES Margaret Beris Passed away peacefully at St Vincent's Private Hospital Sydney on Friday, 28th February 2020 of Ganmain. Dearly loved sister of Ray (dec'd), Gordon (dec'd), Ken (dec'd) and Allan. Loving sister-in-law of Alice (dec'd) and Fay. Much loved aunty, great-aunty and great-great aunty of her many nieces and nephews. Aged 87 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



A Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for Beris Jones's life will be held in St. Peter's Anglican Church, Langham Street, Ganmain. Following the service commencing at 10:30am the funeral cortege will proceed to the Ganmain Cemetery, Grave Street. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Mar. 3 to Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -