Margaret CHILDS


1942 - 2019
Margaret CHILDS Notice
CHILDS Margaret 'Meg'

07/02/1942 - 03/08/2019

Heaven has gained an angel. Poss lost his wife, Anne lost her mum and her husband James Barclay lost his mother-in-law; Sally, Jessica, Daniel and their partners, Callum and Jeremy, lost their Nana, Lilly lost her great Nana, Stephen lost his sister and all Meg's extended family and wonderful friends lost their loving and caring mate.



'It is what it is'



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Rd, Lake Albert on Thursday 8th August, 2019 commencing at 2:30pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 6, 2019
