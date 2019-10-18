|
|
HOGAN (nee Harmon) Margaret Doreen Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday 9th October 2019, of Warrawong St, Wagga Wagga. Our dear mother was the beloved daughter of James & Eileen (dec'd), wife of John Hogan (dec'd), sister to Jack & Noel, loving mother of her three boys, Jim, John and Robert, auntie and mother-in-law to their families. Much loved grandmother of Tanya, Donna (dec'd), Jaclyn and Brett and great-grandmother of Savannah, Lane, Lachlan and Pippa. Aged 96 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lake Albert Road, Wagga Wagga on Monday 21st October 2019, commencing at 1:00pm. Following prayers after Mass, the funeral cortege will leave for the Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019