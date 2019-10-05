Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret RAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ellen RAY

Add a Memory
Margaret Ellen RAY Notice
RAY, Margaret Ellen ( nee Cook ) Died peacefully on Sunday 29 September 2019 aged 95 years in Mornington. Loved wife of Ian (dec). Mother to Graeme and Dianne. Nan to Georgia Beavis and Andrew Ray, Symon, Jamie, Marc and Christopher (Cric) Vegter. Great Nan to Lucy and Emma Beavis, Penelope and Leo, Hendrik, Logan and Ashlin, Melody and Haylee Vegter. Loved by Michelle, Amberley and Amy. Privately Cremated. A celebration and lunch will be held in the Royal Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Sunday October 13 at 12 noon at The Terrace Café. Enter by Gate A or B in Anderson Street, South Yarra.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.