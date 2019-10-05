|
RAY, Margaret Ellen ( nee Cook ) Died peacefully on Sunday 29 September 2019 aged 95 years in Mornington. Loved wife of Ian (dec). Mother to Graeme and Dianne. Nan to Georgia Beavis and Andrew Ray, Symon, Jamie, Marc and Christopher (Cric) Vegter. Great Nan to Lucy and Emma Beavis, Penelope and Leo, Hendrik, Logan and Ashlin, Melody and Haylee Vegter. Loved by Michelle, Amberley and Amy. Privately Cremated. A celebration and lunch will be held in the Royal Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Sunday October 13 at 12 noon at The Terrace Café. Enter by Gate A or B in Anderson Street, South Yarra.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 5, 2019