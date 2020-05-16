|
ROBERTSON Margaret Jean 09/06/1928 - 14/05/2020
At Gumleigh Gardens, Wagga Wagga on Thursday 14th May 2020. Dearly loved wife of Geoffrey. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew & Laura, Jean and James & Libby. Cherished grandmother of Samuel, Katie, David, Angus and Sarah. Much loved sister & sister-in-law of Bob & Margaret (both dec'd), Ann & Trevor (dec'd), Gwenda (dec'd) and John.
'A life well lived'
A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Margaret will be held on Tuesday 19th May 2020 commencing at 1:00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to view the service via livestream:
funeralsofwaggawagga.com.au/services
To have your condolences recorded in the family Memorial Book, please phone 02 69 218 218 or email: [email protected]
Special thanks to all the staff at Gumleigh Gardens for their devoted care and support.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 16, 2020