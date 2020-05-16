Home

Daniel Woods Funeral Care
2 Station Place
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales NSW 2650
02 69218 218
Service
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Margaret Jean ROBERTSON


1928 - 2020
ROBERTSON Margaret Jean 09/06/1928 - 14/05/2020

At Gumleigh Gardens, Wagga Wagga on Thursday 14th May 2020. Dearly loved wife of Geoffrey. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew & Laura, Jean and James & Libby. Cherished grandmother of Samuel, Katie, David, Angus and Sarah. Much loved sister & sister-in-law of Bob & Margaret (both dec'd), Ann & Trevor (dec'd), Gwenda (dec'd) and John.



'A life well lived'



A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Margaret will be held on Tuesday 19th May 2020 commencing at 1:00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to view the service via livestream:



funeralsofwaggawagga.com.au/services



To have your condolences recorded in the family Memorial Book, please phone 02 69 218 218 or email: [email protected]



Special thanks to all the staff at Gumleigh Gardens for their devoted care and support.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 16, 2020
