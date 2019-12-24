|
|
Quade, Margaret Mary Born on 13.12.1932 Died peacefully on 16.12. 2019 Late of Harbison Care, Moss Vale. Loved oldest daughter of Leo & Mary (both deceased). Much loved sister of Bill, Leo, Tom, Mary, Pat, Kathy, Joan, Vince (all deceased), John, Colleen, Michael, Denise, Rick and Brian. Sister-in-law to their partners and Aunty, Great Aunty and Great Great Aunty to many nieces and nephews. A kind and generous woman who was loved by all. Heaven now has another saint. Aged 87 years. In God's Care Relatives and friends of the late Margaret Quade are respectfully informed that a Requiem Mass will be held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Ariah Park commencing at 11 am on Friday, December 27, 2019 followed by interment in Ariah Park Cemetery. TEMORA & DISTRICT FUNERAL SERVICE F.D.A. of N.S.W. 306 Hoskins Street, Temora. 02 6977 1332
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 24, 2019