Margaret Mary RYNEHART

Margaret Mary RYNEHART Notice
RYNEHART (nee Duncan) Margaret Mary 'Peg'

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 7th May 2020. Beloved wife of Frank (dec'd). Treasured mother & mother-in-law of Jeffrey & Pam Rynehart and Kaye & Bob Lander. Cherished Ma of Kylie, Kristen, Liam, Susan and John (dec'd). Loving Great-Grandmother of Ashley, Emily, Lachlan, Jesse, Colby, Seb, Nate, Grace and William. Proud Great-Great Grandmother of Eli, Delilah, Skylar and Thea. Aged 91 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



'Peg will forever be remembered for her amazing baking, which she shared with family

and friends far and wide.'



Peg's family would like to pass on a special thanks to her extended Gumleigh Gardens family for their compassion and loving care.



Funeral Details to be advised.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 9, 2020
