Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
Margaret RODDA


1935 - 2020
Margaret RODDA Notice
RODDA (nee Skipworth) Margaret Passed away peacefully at Parkview Nursing Home, Brisbane on Saturday, 25 January 2020. Formerly of Riverina Gums Retirement Village, Wagga Wagga. Much loved Wife of Ian (dec'd), Mother, Mother-in-Law and Grandmother to Michelle and Bradley and their families. Aged 84 years.



'Loved and remembered always'



A Service to Celebrate Margaret Rodda's life will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday, 4 February 2020 commencing at 10.30am. Following refreshments held immediately after the service the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020
