Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maurice R Moroney & Co Funeral Directors
12 Belmore Street
Junee, New South Wales 2663
02 6924 3068
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
3:30 PM
St Andrew's Presbyterian Church
Junee
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret SCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret SCOTT

Add a Memory
Margaret SCOTT Notice
SCOTT (Nee Evans) Margaret

Formerly of Junee. Peacefully passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 aged 90 years at her home in Melbourne. She is survived by her son Adrian and was predeceased by her husband, Douglas, elder sister, Dorothy and younger brother Richard. Beloved grandmother to Adam and Siobhan, and doting aunt of Ian and Janet. Cared for with great compassion until the end by her loving daughter in law, Lisa. A memorial service will be performed by Elder Yvonne Forsyth at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Junee on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 3:30pm.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -