SCOTT (Nee Evans) Margaret
Formerly of Junee. Peacefully passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 aged 90 years at her home in Melbourne. She is survived by her son Adrian and was predeceased by her husband, Douglas, elder sister, Dorothy and younger brother Richard. Beloved grandmother to Adam and Siobhan, and doting aunt of Ian and Janet. Cared for with great compassion until the end by her loving daughter in law, Lisa. A memorial service will be performed by Elder Yvonne Forsyth at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Junee on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 3:30pm.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019