REIHER Marie Ann Passed away peacefully at Lockhart on Saturday 15th February 2020. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jo and Darren Burkinshaw, Tim and Vicki, Johno and Leanne. Loving Nan and Nana Marie of Chayte, Ava, Tyra and India, Rebecca and Conan; Keaton, Cooper and Nate. Loved sister and sister in-law of Kathleen and Don Buchanan (both dec'd), Tess and Brian Evans, Betty and Russell (dec'd) Turner. Fond sister in-law of the extended Reiher families. Former wife of Maurice Reiher (dec'd). Aged 82 years.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St Mary's Catholic Church, Lockhart on Saturday 22nd February 2020 commencing at 11am. Following Prayers after Mass the cortege will proceed to the Lockhart Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 19, 2020