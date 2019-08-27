|
|
DETHRIDGE Marjorie Jane 10.10.1923 - 25.8.2019
Passed away at peacefully at the Leeton District Hospital on Sunday 25th August 2019. Dearly loved wife of Clifford (dec'd). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Roger and Maree. Loving grandmother of Sarah, Tegan, Shanae and Montana, and four great-grandchildren.
'Now with Cliff in Heaven.'
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Friday 30th August 2019 commencing at 10am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 27, 2019